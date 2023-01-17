CoinField Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $63.37 (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. One CoinField Coin token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $63.36 million and $63.37 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinField Coin has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

