Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.4% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 258,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK stock opened at $112.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $284.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

