Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PASTF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium from €25.00 ($27.17) to €18.00 ($19.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PASTF remained flat at $18.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Company Profile

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgate modules, spoilers, fender supports, and rocket panels, as well as radar and other sensors.

Featured Articles

