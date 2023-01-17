Comparing MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) & SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

SunPower has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SunPower and MaxLinear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 3 12 4 0 2.05 MaxLinear 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

SunPower currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.03%. MaxLinear has a consensus price target of $48.13, indicating a potential upside of 29.44%. Given MaxLinear’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than SunPower.

This table compares SunPower and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower 4.21% -0.82% -0.22% MaxLinear 11.34% 47.44% 23.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of SunPower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of SunPower shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of MaxLinear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SunPower and MaxLinear’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.32 billion 2.48 -$37.36 million $0.33 57.00 MaxLinear $892.40 million 3.27 $41.97 million $1.52 24.46

MaxLinear has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SunPower. MaxLinear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunPower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MaxLinear beats SunPower on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements. It also offers commercial roof, carport, and ground mounted systems; and post-installation monitoring and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides residential leasing services, as well as sells inverters manufactured by third parties. It primarily serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management. The company offers broadband radio transceiver front ends, data converters, embedded systems and software architecture, and architecture and system design for highly integrated end-to-end communication platform solutions. Its products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable data over cable service interface specifications (DOCSIS), fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and original design manufacturers (ODMs) through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

