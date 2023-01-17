Comparing Sweetgreen (SG) & The Competition

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sweetgreen to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sweetgreen and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 0 0 0 N/A Sweetgreen Competitors 500 4099 5361 237 2.52

Valuation and Earnings

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus price target of 19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.50%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 14.39%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Sweetgreen and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $339.87 million -$153.18 million -4.15 Sweetgreen Competitors $1.87 billion $215.06 million 2.33

Sweetgreen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen’s peers have a beta of -5.49, indicating that their average stock price is 649% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -45.27% -30.98% -26.19% Sweetgreen Competitors 1.04% -13.65% 2.13%

Summary

Sweetgreen peers beat Sweetgreen on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

