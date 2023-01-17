Comparing Sweetgreen (SG) & The Competition

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sweetgreen to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sweetgreen and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sweetgreen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Sweetgreen Competitors
|500
|4099
|5361
|237
|2.52
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Sweetgreen and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sweetgreen
|$339.87 million
|-$153.18 million
|-4.15
|Sweetgreen Competitors
|$1.87 billion
|$215.06 million
|2.33
Sweetgreen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility & Risk
Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen’s peers have a beta of -5.49, indicating that their average stock price is 649% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Sweetgreen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sweetgreen
|-45.27%
|-30.98%
|-26.19%
|Sweetgreen Competitors
|1.04%
|-13.65%
|2.13%
Summary
Sweetgreen peers beat Sweetgreen on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About Sweetgreen
Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
