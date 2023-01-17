Compound (COMP) One Day Volume Hits $43.35 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 43.2% against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $375.39 million and approximately $43.35 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for $51.66 or 0.00243441 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00104133 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00058437 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00023617 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000363 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.58131692 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $37,136,218.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

