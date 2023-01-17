Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 576 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.39.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $489.78. The stock had a trading volume of 60,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,713. The firm has a market cap of $457.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $523.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.33.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

