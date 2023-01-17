ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.10 on Friday. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

