ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.10 on Friday. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.
Further Reading
