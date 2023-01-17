Contrasting Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) and Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) and Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aerovate Therapeutics and Concert Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerovate Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aerovate Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.68%. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 178.96%. Given Concert Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Concert Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aerovate Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerovate Therapeutics N/A -28.64% -27.70% Concert Pharmaceuticals N/A -109.43% -76.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and Concert Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and Concert Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerovate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.96 million ($1.57) -15.96 Concert Pharmaceuticals $32.58 million 10.37 -$80.05 million ($3.21) -2.20

Aerovate Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Concert Pharmaceuticals. Aerovate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concert Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Aerovate Therapeutics has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concert Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Aerovate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Concert Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aerovate Therapeutics beats Concert Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition. It has strategic collaborations with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Cipla Technologies; and Processa Pharmaceuticals. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

