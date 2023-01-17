Contrasting Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for National Storage Affiliates Trust and Kimco Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 5 4 0 2.44 Kimco Realty 0 6 4 0 2.40

National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus target price of $47.89, suggesting a potential upside of 24.78%. Kimco Realty has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.60%. Given National Storage Affiliates Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe National Storage Affiliates Trust is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 234.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty pays out 248.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Kimco Realty has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and Kimco Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust $585.67 million 5.97 $105.25 million $0.94 40.93 Kimco Realty $1.36 billion 9.92 $844.06 million $0.37 59.14

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than National Storage Affiliates Trust. National Storage Affiliates Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 12.78% 4.33% 1.70% Kimco Realty 14.66% 2.50% 1.37%

Risk and Volatility

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Kimco Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Kimco Realty on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

