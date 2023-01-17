Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.93. 575,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.73 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 27.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $639,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,733.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $639,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,733.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,958. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after buying an additional 38,453 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 143.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

