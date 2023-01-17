Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Trading 16.3% Higher

Shares of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Rating) were up 16.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 6,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 6,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Cordoba Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

About Cordoba Minerals

(Get Rating)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of exploration licenses under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cordoba Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordoba Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.