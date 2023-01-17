Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 236.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

