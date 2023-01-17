Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.78.

CPG stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.58. 2,478,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.66. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.25 and a 1 year high of C$13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

