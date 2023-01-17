Critical Contrast: GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) & Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) and Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

GrandSouth Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Greene County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Greene County Bancorp pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and Greene County Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 3.48 $16.11 million N/A N/A Greene County Bancorp $75.58 million 6.08 $27.99 million $3.51 15.38

Profitability

Greene County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and Greene County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrandSouth Bancorporation 26.83% 17.54% 1.36% Greene County Bancorp 37.97% 18.86% 1.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation and Greene County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00 Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Greene County Bancorp beats GrandSouth Bancorporation on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

