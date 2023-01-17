Cronos (CRO) One Day Volume Hits $46.28 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $46.28 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0781 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00082388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00057834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000251 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

