Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $150.86 on Friday. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.19 and a 200-day moving average of $152.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.28%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 4.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.