CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Update

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the December 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get CSL alerts:

CSL Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $101.45. 61,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,535. CSL has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $105.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.93.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

Featured Stories

