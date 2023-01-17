Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,596 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,360,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,650 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in US Foods by 907.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,493,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,490,000 after buying an additional 1,345,320 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,703,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,991,000 after purchasing an additional 876,099 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 863,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,785,000 after purchasing an additional 728,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on USFD. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on US Foods to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

US Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

US Foods stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.01. 21,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,686. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.42. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $39.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 0.73%. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Further Reading

