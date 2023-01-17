Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,998 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Atlas worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

ATCO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. 40,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,917. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. Atlas Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.82 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 37.73%. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

