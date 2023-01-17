Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 88,302 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $100,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

DVAX traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,865. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $167.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.99 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 90.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $650,983.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $650,983.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,066 shares in the company, valued at $25,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

