Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,069 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CNH Industrial by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,593 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after acquiring an additional 577,993 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

CNHI traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. 72,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,448. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $17.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

