Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,612 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.85% of Artemis Strategic Investment worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the second quarter worth $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the second quarter worth $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the second quarter worth $141,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 181.2% in the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTE traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,380. Artemis Strategic Investment Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

