Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Parsons by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Parsons by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after purchasing an additional 216,326 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of Parsons stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $44.43. 4,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

