Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 462 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 321,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 161,351 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $6,146,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,780. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.88.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 42.67%. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

