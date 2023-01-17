Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 108,991 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,991 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eastern Bankshares worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of EBC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.73. 2,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $195.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

