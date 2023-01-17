Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 42,366 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,366 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,395,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 87.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 81,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 38,073 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $664,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

ABCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

ABCB traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $55.50.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $278.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.57 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 31.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Stories

