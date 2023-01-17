Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 77,134 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,134 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capri by 1.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Capri by 16.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Capri by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Capri by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Capri by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Capri to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.82.

Capri Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,963. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.20. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.