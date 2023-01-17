D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $76.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.54.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.7 %

DHI opened at $94.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $99.88. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.