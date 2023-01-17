Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,412,300 shares, a growth of 369.4% from the December 15th total of 513,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dai-ichi Life Price Performance
Shares of Dai-ichi Life stock remained flat at $22.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31. Dai-ichi Life has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $23.96.
About Dai-ichi Life
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dai-ichi Life (DCNSF)
