Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,412,300 shares, a growth of 369.4% from the December 15th total of 513,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

Shares of Dai-ichi Life stock remained flat at $22.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31. Dai-ichi Life has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $23.96.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

