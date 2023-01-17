Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 2.3% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $263,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Danaher by 6.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 686,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $179,602,000 after acquiring an additional 39,087 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $193,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $274.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,764. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.86 and a 200-day moving average of $268.41. The company has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

