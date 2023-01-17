Dawn Protocol Price Tops $0.71 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003309 BTC on major exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $52.60 million and $9.77 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00433915 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,505.38 or 0.30448465 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00749957 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

