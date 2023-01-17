DeepBrain Chain Tops One Day Volume of $659,334.89 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and $659,334.89 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

