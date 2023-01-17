DEI (DEI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.15 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. DEI has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and $5,749.81 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001358 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00414045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00018418 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

