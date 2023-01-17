DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,109 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.91% of Qiagen worth $85,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Qiagen had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Qiagen from €53.91 ($58.60) to €54.60 ($59.35) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

