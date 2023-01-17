DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $72.39 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,743,355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 275,201 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of Uber Technologies worth $72,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies



Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

