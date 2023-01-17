DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $90.06 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 676,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135,569 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Eaton were worth $90,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Eaton by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 339.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1,965.0% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 164,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,872,000 after acquiring an additional 156,062 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $164.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $171.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.38 and a 200-day moving average of $147.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.42.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

