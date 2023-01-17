DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 512,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $69,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 193.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,706 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,495 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,392.6% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,727,000 after purchasing an additional 474,923 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,347,000 after purchasing an additional 397,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $130.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average is $135.77.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

