DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.37% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $55,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD opened at $108.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $123.79.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.