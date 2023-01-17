DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 123,902 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.38% of Pembina Pipeline worth $63,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $899,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 22,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,818,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,171,000 after acquiring an additional 51,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.1614 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

