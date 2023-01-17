Dero (DERO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $112,434.06

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Dero has a total market cap of $61.84 million and approximately $112,434.06 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.68 or 0.00022019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,260.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00412036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.91 or 0.00813305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00103695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.31 or 0.00580002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00208727 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,209,880 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.