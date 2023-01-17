Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €9.30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.11) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.46) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.78) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.25 ($5.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €8.81 ($9.57) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion and a PE ratio of -4.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.25 ($5.71) and a 12 month high of €8.07 ($8.77).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

