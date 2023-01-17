Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €8.71 ($9.47) and last traded at €8.62 ($9.37). Approximately 368,333 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.47 ($9.21).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.61) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Trading Up 1.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of €7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.99.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.
Further Reading
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.