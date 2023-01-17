DeversiFi (DVF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,170.08

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, DeversiFi has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $63.48 million and approximately $1,170.08 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00002990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeversiFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.98 or 0.00437591 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,526.36 or 0.30715671 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00748930 BTC.

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeversiFi’s official website is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics.

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeversiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeversiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.