Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) Stock Price Down 5%

The Dewey Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:DEWY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Dewey Electronics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.

About Dewey Electronics

The Dewey Electronics Corp. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of systems military electronics. It focuses on compact diesel power generation solutions. The company was founded by Gordon Chipman Dewey and Frances D. Dewey in 1955 and is headquartered in Oakland, NJ.

