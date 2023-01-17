Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Cut to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Dialight Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DIALF opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. Dialight has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

Get Dialight alerts:

About Dialight

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.