Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $6.16 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.69. On average, research analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

