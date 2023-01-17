Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $6.16 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.69. On average, research analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Featured Stories
