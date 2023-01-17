Dignity Gold 1-Day Volume Reaches $21.21 (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.32 billion and approximately $21.21 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.56 or 0.00012060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.20822933 USD and is down -13.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

