Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.34 Billion

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $3.34 billion and $21.31 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $2.57 or 0.00012060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.20822933 USD and is down -13.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

