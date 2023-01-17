Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Bayshore Asset Management LLC

Bayshore Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 25.0% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $33,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Advisory Services & Investments LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 113,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,678. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.45. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $48.53.

